Jared Leto’s Joker is getting a standalone movie

Jared Leto as The Joker

When Suicide Squad came out in 2016, our own Dominick Suzanne-Mayer called it an “overstuffed franchise action movie that isn’t nearly as interesting as the sum of its parts.” Despite the critical lashing, the minds behind the DC Extended Universe clearly disagree; since its premiere, they’ve floated around a half-dozen sequel and spin-off ideas, and now another has been added to that pile. Variety reports that a standalone movie for Jared Leto’s Joker is in the works, with the actor set to reprise the role as well as executive produce.

Not much else is known as of now, but Variety notes that “the studio’s idea is to expand on the world created by Suicide Squad and tie into future installments of that property.” Those future installments include Suicide Squad 2, with Gavin O’Connor set to write and direct, and Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey, which will focus on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. (The Joker/Harley movie announced last summer appears to have been axed.) The expansions do not include the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker origin film being developed by Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips, which will exist outside the DCEU — because who needs continuity?

Warner Bros. and Leto will next look to tap a writer before determining whether this Joker film will lens before or after the next Suicide Squad, which is expected to enter production next year. No word yet on what creepy-ass shit Leto’ll be sending and saying to his cast mates.