Jay Rock premieres new album Redemption: Stream

Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and the rest of TDE

Today marks the release of Jay Rock’s Redemption, the follow-up to 2015’s 90059. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

The Black Hippy member recruited Top Dawg Entertainment label mates Kendrick Lamar, SZA and SiR for the album, as well as megastars J. Cole and Jeremih. Future also appears on lead single “King’s Dead”, a collaboration with James Blake and Kendrick that originally appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack. Prior to Redemption’s release, Rock also shared “The Bloodiest” and “Win”, the album’s opening and closing tracks, respectively.

In advance of the album, TDE has shared the first episode in a documentary series—dubbed Road to Redemption—exploring Rock’s ascent from street dealer and gang member to successful rapper.

“If you really rooted in the struggle, and you know how much time you spent in them country buildings, the welfare offices, on the curb, and being harassed by the police, your heart will alway be there regardless,” Kendrick says in the series’ first episode. “That’s how it is with Jay Rock.” Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, and Isaiah Rashad also appear.

Watch the 10-minute episode in full, and check the album’s artwork and tracklist, below.

Redemption Artwork:

Redemption Tracklist:

01. The Bloodiest

02. For What It’s Worth

03. Knock It Off

04 ES Tales

05. Rotation 122ᵗʰ

06. Tap Out (feat. Jeremih)

07. OSOM (feat. J. Cole & SiR)

08. King’s Dead (feat. Future)

09. Troopers

10. Broke +-

11. Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

12. Redemption (feat. SZA)

13 WIN