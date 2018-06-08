Jay Rock reveals Redemption tracklist, shares opening track “The Bloodiest”: Stream

Jay Rock, photo by Philip Cosores

Jay Rock’s back with a new single, “The Bloodiest”, the latest offering from Redemption, his follow-up to 2015’s 90059. Previously, we heard the album’s lead single “King’s Dead”—a collaboration with James Blake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future that originally appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack—and “Win”, which found Kendrick serving as the rapper’s hype man.

With the song comes the album’s tracklist, which Rock shared via Instagram. As the tracklist reveals, guests include Kendrick, SZA, J. Cole, and Jeremih. “The Bloodiest” is the first of the album’s 13 tracks, and it pops with Rock’s fierce, energizing flow and confrontational rhymes. Listen to it below.

Redemption, which features production by Vinylz and Boi-1da, arrives on June 15th

And here’s the tracklist: