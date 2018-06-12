Jeff Tweedy announces fall solo tour

Jeff Tweedy, photo by Ben Kaye

We haven’t heard much from the boys in Wilco this year, despite a full 2017 that saw them headlining festivals like Newport Folk and Eaux Claires, as well as releasing deluxe reissues of their first two records. Today, frontman Jeff Tweedy has made his first big peep of 2018 with the announcement of a fall run of solo tour dates.

Coming in support of last year’s solo effort, Together at Last, the tour is set to kick off September 19th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Minneapolis, Spokane, Vancouver, Seattle, and San Francisco will all see Tweedy stop in as he makes his way west across North America to wrap up October 8th in Los Angeles. The Wilco frontman also has previously scheduled appearances at The Decemberists’ Travelers’ Rest Festival and the UK’s End of the Road in August.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Wednesday, June 13th via Wilco’s website, with general on-sale launching a day later at 7:00 PM local time. Find the complete schedule below.

Jeff Tweedy 2018 Tour Dates:

06/17 – Croton-on-Hudson, NY @ Clearwater Festival

08/05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival

08/17 – Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

08/31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/02 – Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open

09/03 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal

09/04 – Antwerp, BE @ Openlucht theater Rivierenhof

09/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

09/20 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater

09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

09/24 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Theatre

09/26 – Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater

09/28 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel