Jeff Tweedy announces fall solo tour

We haven’t heard much from the boys in Wilco this year, despite a full 2017 that saw them headlining festivals like Newport Folk and Eaux Claires, as well as releasing deluxe reissues of their first two records. Today, frontman Jeff Tweedy has made his first big peep of 2018 with the announcement of a fall run of solo tour dates.
Coming in support of last year’s solo effort, Together at Last, the tour is set to kick off September 19th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Minneapolis, Spokane, Vancouver, Seattle, and San Francisco will all see Tweedy stop in as he makes his way west across North America to wrap up October 8th in Los Angeles. The Wilco frontman also has previously scheduled appearances at The Decemberists’ Travelers’ Rest Festival and the UK’s End of the Road in August.
Pre-sale for tickets begins Wednesday, June 13th via Wilco’s website, with general on-sale launching a day later at 7:00 PM local time. Find the complete schedule below.
Jeff Tweedy 2018 Tour Dates:
06/17 – Croton-on-Hudson, NY @ Clearwater Festival
08/05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival
08/17 – Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
08/31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/02 – Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open
09/03 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal
09/04 – Antwerp, BE @ Openlucht theater Rivierenhof
09/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
09/20 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater
09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
09/24 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Theatre
09/26 – Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater
09/28 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/02 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre
10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel