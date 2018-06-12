Jeremih shares “The Light” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, announces tour with Teyana Taylor: Stream

Jeremih and Teyana Taylor

Fresh off a feature on Kanye West’s ye album, Jeremih has shared a new single called “The Light”. He’s also announced a North American tour with fellow R&B star and Kanye associate Teyana Taylor.

Featuring special guest Ty Dolla $ign, “The Light” is a lustful number in which Jeremih details all the ways he plans to get down with his significant other. “Can you picture us posted on the wall?” he seductively croons at one point. The track is taken from his forthcoming collaborative project with Ty, Mihty, which is reportedly due out sometime this month. Check out the song below.

As for the tour, Jeremih and Taylor will hit the road together beginning the first week of August. They’ll play in cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles before finally wrapping up in Portland, Oregon on September 8th.

Like her tourmate, Taylor also has a Kanye connection; the Chicago MC will be handling all the production on her new album, slated for arrival June 22nd through G.O.O.D. Music. She also famously appeared in Yeezy’s 2016 music video for “Fade”.

Find Jeremih’s full tour itinerary below

Jeremih 2018 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor %

08/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live %

08/07 – Atlanta, GA @ CenterStage Theater %

08/09 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa %

08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

08/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

08/13 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater %

08/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale %

08/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theater %

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic %

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre %

08/21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works %

08/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland %

08/24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

08/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory %

08/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

08/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %

08/30 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo %

09/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory %

09/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory %

09/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom %

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SODO %

09/08 – Portland, OR @ The Crystal Ballroom %

% = w/ Teyana Taylor