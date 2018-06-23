Eddie Vedder’s wife wears “Yes We All Care. Y Don’t U?” jacket at Pearl Jam concert

Eddie Vedder and Jill Vedder

This week, First Lady Melania Trump caused a stir when she wore a jacket saying, “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?”, while visiting children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border. A representative for the first lady initially contended that it was “just a jacket. There was no hidden message.” Her husband said otherwise.

Whatever the case, opponents of Trump and his no-tolerance immigration policy have begun to repurpose the jacket in a form of protest. Last night, during Pearl Jam’s concert in Milan, Italy, Eddie Vedder’s wife, Jill, modeled a jacket saying, “Yes We All Care. Y Don’t U?”.

Eddie and Jill also took a moment during the concert to celebrate their wedding anniversary. As Alternative Nation points out, Eddie told the crowd that he first met his wife in Milan before inviting her on stage to share a bottle of champagne.

YES WE ALL CARE. Y-DON’T U. pic.twitter.com/T32C99GG1c — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 22, 2018

Over the course of Pearl Jam’s ongoing European tour, Vedder has made several political statements. During the band’s show in London this week, Vedder dedicated a performance of “Love Boat Captain” to Trump. “I would like him to hear it but he doesn’t listen to music or read books. Could someone tweet this to him or something? For mom’s and dad’s and children being separated at the border. That isn’t the country I remember,” Vedder remarked. However, after remembering that Trump has no redeemable qualities, Vedder became agitated. “Fuck you!” he repeatedly yelled while encouraging guitarist Mike McCready to get louder. Replay the performance here.