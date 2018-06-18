Jim James announces solo acoustic tour

Jim James will return with third solo album, Uniform Distortion, at the end of the month. Then come the fall, the My Morning Jacket frontman will support the release with a newly announced acoustic tour.
The November trek will feature James’ longtime touring drummer David Givan backing him up as he explores peeled back renditions of songs from throughout his entire career. “I am looking forward to exploring all sorts of songs stripped down as they first occurred in their natural habitat — just voice and guitar,” James said in a press statement. “Although I have played many shows by myself, this will be my first tour of this style and I am excited to see everyone out on the open road.”
Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff will provide support for the 14-date tour, which includes stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta before wrapping up in James’ hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.
Find the complete docket — which also includes a date opening for Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters — below.
Jim James 2018 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley *
07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cathedral Sanctuary
11/03 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
11/06 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre
11/13 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
11/14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
11/16 – Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre
11/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
11/20 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
11/21 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
* = w/ Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
Out June 29th, Uniform Distortion follows December’s Tribute to 2 covers LP and James’ sophomore album of original solo material, 2016’s Eternally Even. Watch him perform the lead single “Just a Fool” on Colbert below.