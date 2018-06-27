Joe Jackson, patriarch of The Jacksons, has died

Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family who helped shepherd his children including Michael and Janet to worldwide fame, has died at the age of 89, according to TMZ.

Earlier this week, Jackson was hospitalized after entering the “final stages of terminal cancer.”

Jackson and his wife, Katherine had 10 children: Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Brandon (who died at birth), Michael, Randy, and Janet. In the early 1960’s, under his guidance, the five eldest Jackson boys began performing music together as the Jackson 5. Joe Jackson controlled all aspects of the group’s career, acting as their manager, tour booker, and record executive. He supervised all of the group’s recording sessions, secured their first record contract, and relocated the family from their native, Gary Indiana to Los Angeles, California as they honed their craft. The Jackson 5 would go on to achieve worldwide fame, becoming the first group to debut with four consecutive number one hits on the Hot 100, and achieving 16 top 40 singles overall. Various members of the group — most notably, Michael — parlayed the group’s success into solo careers.

Following the dissolution of The Jackson 5, Joe Jackson financed and managed the music career of his youngest daughter, Janet.

However, the Jackson family’s success came at a cost. Michael Jackson subsequently accused his father of physical and emotional abuse, recounting intense rehearsals, whippings, and name-calling during his time in The Jackson 5. Joe Jackson admitted to whipping his children as a form of punishment, but denied that he was ever abusive.

Joe Jackson also had a 25-year-affair during which time he fathered an 11th child, Joh’Vonnie Jackson. Katherine twice threatened to file for divorce from Joe, but ultimately remained married to him up until his death.

In recent years, Jackson had been afflicted with a number of health issues, including a stroke that left him with temporarily blurred vision, multiple heart attacks, and dementia. Last year, he was in a car accident in Las Vegas, where he’s lived for the past several years.