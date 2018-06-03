New photos of Johnny Depp concern fans about his health

Johnny Depp

Weird times for Johnny Depp. At nearly 55 years old, the veteran star still makes the big bucks — Disney keeps sending him on more voyages as Captain Jack Sparrow; Warner Bros. brought him into the wizarding world of Harry Potter; and he’ll soon solve Tupac and Biggie’s murders — but most of his commercial successes have been mired in personal controversies (see: his not-so-amicable relationship to Amber Heard).

Those controversies persist as many people are now concerned over his current health. As Billboard reports, Depp took some photos with fans while performing in St. Petersburg, Russia with his band, Hollywood Vampires. As you can see in the photos below, the blockbuster star has certainly lost a substantial amount of weight, which has led many to speculate whether he’s “sick” or “weak.”

Take a look for yourself:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reasoning for Depp’s new look is unclear. Currently, he’s in post-production on City of Lies and Richard Says Goodbye, according to IMDb, so it’s possibly this weight loss may be for a new role. This wouldn’t be surprising, seeing how Depp has delivered many physical performances in the past, though never to this level. Then again, he did co-star with Christian Bale in Public Enemies.

Regardless of the reason, one can only hope for the best.