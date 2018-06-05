Johnny Marr debuts new single “Bug” on Conan: Watch

Johnny Marr on Conan

Johnny Marr is less than two weeks away from the release of his new solo effort, Call the Comet. Thus far, he’s already treated fans to early singles in “Hi Hello” and “The Tracers”. During his appearance on Conan last night, the former Smiths member unveiled another track.

The offering is titled “Bug” and sees Marr confidently employing the jangling Brit-rock sound that he’s mastered over the course of his 36 years in the business. Below, check out the veteran doing what he does best.

(Read: Ranking: Every Song by The Smiths from Worst to Best)

Call the Comet lands in stores June 15th through New Voodoo. Tomorrow night in Los Angeles he wraps up his limited run of “exclusive album launch shows,” with a more expansive outing scheduled for the fall; find his full itinerary below.

Johnny Marr 2018 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

09/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/28 – Sonoma, CA @ Old Redwood Barn

09/30 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Plaza Condesa

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel

10/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/10 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

10/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/13 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

10/15 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

10/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/21 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/01 – Belfast, UK @ Usher Hall

11/02 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

11/04 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

11/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/06 – Bath, UK @ Forum

11/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

11/09 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

11/11 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/13 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

11/14 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/17 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

11/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Marr recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss why he turned down The The’s Reunion and whether he’s worried Morrissey will ruin The Smiths’ legacy.