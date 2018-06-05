Johnny Marr debuts new single “Bug” on Conan: Watch

Johnny Marr is less than two weeks away from the release of his new solo effort, Call the Comet. Thus far, he’s already treated fans to early singles in “Hi Hello” and “The Tracers”. During his appearance on Conan last night, the former Smiths member unveiled another track.
The offering is titled “Bug” and sees Marr confidently employing the jangling Brit-rock sound that he’s mastered over the course of his 36 years in the business. Below, check out the veteran doing what he does best.
(Read: Ranking: Every Song by The Smiths from Worst to Best)
Call the Comet lands in stores June 15th through New Voodoo. Tomorrow night in Los Angeles he wraps up his limited run of “exclusive album launch shows,” with a more expansive outing scheduled for the fall; find his full itinerary below.
Johnny Marr 2018 Tour Dates:
06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
09/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/28 – Sonoma, CA @ Old Redwood Barn
09/30 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
10/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Plaza Condesa
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel
10/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/10 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
10/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/13 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
10/15 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
10/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/21 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/01 – Belfast, UK @ Usher Hall
11/02 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
11/04 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
11/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
11/06 – Bath, UK @ Forum
11/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
11/09 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
11/11 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/13 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
11/14 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
11/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/17 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy
11/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
Marr recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss why he turned down The The’s Reunion and whether he’s worried Morrissey will ruin The Smiths’ legacy.