Jordan Peele strikes first-look TV deal with Amazon

Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele can’t stop, won’t stop. It seems he has new major announcement every few weeks at this point. Let’s see, there’s that Twilight Zone reboot at CBS, his stop-motion animated reunion with Keegan-Michael Key going to Netflix, his Nazi-hunting drama series The Hunt coming to Amazon, Lovecraft Country for HBO, and US, his feature film follow-up to Get Out. Now it’s time for the busy creative’s first big move of June 2018, as his Monkeypaw Productions has just signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, the deal actually marks a shift for Monkeypaw, which inked a pact with Sonar Entertainment last year. However, with the company’s relationship with the streaming/retail giant strengthening in the wake of The Hunt getting a series pickup and the upcoming Lorena Bobbitt documentary Lorena, the new deal makes more sense for both parties. (Monkeypaw’s first-look feature deal remains in place at Universal Pictures.)

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Amazon,” Peele said in a statement. “They’ve been a fantastic partner to Monkeypaw over the last year because they’re committed to the same kind of fun and culturally relevant television we are.”

By signing on with Peele, Amazon has grown its army of talent that already included Amy Sherman-Palladino (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Justin Doble (Stranger Things), Gillian Flynn (Utopia), and more. Next up for Peele is BlacKkKlansman, the Spike Lee joint that he produced.