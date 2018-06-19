Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz announce fall tour, including dates with Beck and Phoenix

The Voidz, photo by Abby Ross

The Voidz are keeping things weird well into the fall.

After conquering sold-out residencies in New York and Philadelphia, Julian Casablancas’ junkyard gang has since expanded their itinerary into the season of the witch. On a few dates, they’ll even share a bill or two with Beck or Phoenix.

It’s a fairly epic run for a fairly low-key outfit. Of course, as Steven Edelstone proved in his profile with the boys, they could give a flying fuck what anyone thinks. Good for them.

Virtue, the group’s latest album, is currently available via RCA Records. In his positive review, writer Langdon Hickman called it “the most interesting record of Casablancas’ career.” Stream the review below and peep the dates shortly after.

The Voidz 2018 Tour Dates:

6/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

6/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

6/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

6/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

6/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

6/29 – Providence, RI @ The Met

6/30 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

7/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

7/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

7/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

7/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

8/01 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

8/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

8/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

8/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Beach Goth

9/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theater *

9/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheater *

9/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl *

9/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

9/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverick Center *

9/27 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

9/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/2 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater

10/4 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

10/5 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom #

10/6 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

10/26 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

10/29 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier

10/30 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair

11/01 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

11/04 – London, UK @ Village Underground

11/06 – Brighton, UK @ Concord 2

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

11/09 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

* = w/ Beck

# = w/ Phoenix