Kacey Musgraves celebrates Pride Month with “Rainbow” performance on Seth Meyers: Watch

Taken from Golden Hour, one 2018's best albums so far

on June 21, 2018, 11:12am
Kacey Musgraves performs "Rainbow" on Seth Meyers
Kacey Musgraves on Seth Meyers

Kacey Musgraves appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday in support of critically acclaimed album Golden Hour. To celebrate Pride Month, the country pop star performed a moving rendition of LP single “Rainbow”. Her outfit featured multicolored accessories and she performed on a stage flooded with glowing hues of blue, red, purple, green, and yellow.

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2018…So Far)

Catch the replay below.

Previously, Musgraves performed “Slow Burn” on the Late Late Show and “High Horse” on Ellen. She’s currently on tour opening for Harry Styles.

