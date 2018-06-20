Kali Uchis announces North American tour

Kali Uchis, photo by Ben Kaye

Fresh off standout performances at Coachella and Governors Ball, Kali Uchis has revealed the dates for her upcoming North American tour. The 23-date trek comes in support of one of the year’s best albums, Uchis’ Isolation debut.

The neo-soul singer will kick things off September 13th in Seattle, Washington, with Portland, San Francisco, Austin, Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Boston, and Minneapolis all on the docket. She also has appearances set for a number of festivals, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Montreal’s Osheaga, and Vancouver’s Westward. Gabriel Garzon-Montano and Cuco will trade off support status at the non-festival dates.

Find Uchis’ complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Kali Uchis 2018 Tour Dates:

07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/14 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival

07/15 – Dublin, IE @ Longitude Festival

08/04 – Montreal, QB @ Osheaga Festival

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival

09/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre *

09/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall *

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

09/25 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory *

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

09/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

10/2 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre ^

10/3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution ^

10/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

10/6 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

10/7 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

10/9 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

10/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

10/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

10/18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

10/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

10/21 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

* = w/ Gabriel Garzon-Montano

^ = w/ Cuco

Below, revisit the video for Uchis’ collaboration with Tyler, the Creator, Bootsy Collins, and BadBadNotGood, “After the Storm”.