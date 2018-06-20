Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Kamasi Washington kicks digital butt in “Street Fighter Mas” video: Watch

The jazz saxophonist does battle with arcade game legend Combofiend

by
on June 20, 2018, 11:54am
0 comments
Kamasi Washington Street Fighter Mas Arcade Combofiend
Kamasi Washington in the "Street Fighter Mas" video

Kamasi Washington said he envisioned his new single, “Street Fighter Mas”, as the music that would play when he entered an arcade. In the song’s new video, the jazz saxophonist gets to live that fantasy.

Directed by A.G. Rojas, the clip finds Washington preparing to do battle on, what else, Street Fighter. Washington rides to the venue with video game playing legend Gootecks and one of his personal Los Angeles heroes, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg producer Kevin Gilliam, aka BattleCat. After enjoying his “last meal,” Washington is taken into a room where he must play against another real-life Street Fighter champion, Combofiend. Washington’s character of choice? Blanka. Watch the digital duel unfold below.

“Street Fighter Mas” is the latest single from Washington’s forthcoming double album, Heaven and Earth. Due out June 22nd, the effort is currently being previewed on the jazz musician’s North American summer/fall tour. He also has a few dates lined up in October with Florence and The Machine, on whose upcoming High as Hope he appears.

Previous Story
Yo La Tengo offer up raucous cover of Neil Young’s “Time Fades Away”: Stream
Next Story
Paul McCartney unveils “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me”: Stream
No comments