Kanye and Kid Cudi unveil Kids See Ghosts artwork designed by Takashi Murakami

Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Takashi Murakami

Album No. 3 in the ongoing series of records being produced by Kanye West comes in the form of Kids See Ghosts, a collaborative album from Kanye and Kid Cudi that’s due for release this Friday. In anticipation, Cudi has shared the album’s artwork, which was designed by noted Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2018

Earlier this week, Kanye tweeted a new working tracklist for Kids See Ghosts. Prior to becoming the standout track on ye, “Ghost Town” was slated to be track No. 4 on Kids See Ghosts. As of Friday, that spot on the tracklist is blank, though a track called “Extasy”, which was previously tagged for ye, is a possibility. Or, so says Kanye’s whiteboard:

Kids See Ghosts follows the release of Pusha-T’s DAYTONA and Kanye’s ye, and will be proceeded in the next two weeks by new solo albums from Nas and Teyana Taylor, both of which will also be produced by Kanye.

Kids See Ghosts Tracklist:

01. Feel the Love

02. Kids See Ghosts

03. 4th Dimension

04. Ghost Town

05. Cudi Montage

06. Devil’s Watchin

07. ReBorn