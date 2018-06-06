Kanye West announces #ProjectWyoming listening parties across the US

Kanye West in Jackson, Wyoming (with NBA star Mike Conley in the background)

Hundreds descended on Jackson, Wyoming last week for Kanye West’s exclusive ye album listening party. The rapper is now looking to bring that once-in-a-lifetime experience to fans all over the world as part of his #ProjectWyoming event series.

So far, three cities have already been chosen to host #ProjectWyoming. Festivities go down in Chicago and Miami tonight, and Brooklyn will have its turn tomorrow. Much like the original listening party in Jackson, these events will be limited in capacity — at the time of publishing, all three have already “sold out” — and will feature bonfires and merch pop-up shops. (Unlike the original, though there are no bans on rappers in place.)

(Read: Ranking: Every Kanye West Album from Worst to Best)

“Ye wants people to experience the album the same way the 400 people in Wyoming did. Open air, around a fire, with stadium quality sound. That’s what #ProjectWyoming is about. Stripping down to the basics and enjoying nature & GOOD company. These are merch pop up bonfires,” tweeted out Julieanna Goddard (aka YesJulz), who manages ye breakout collaborator 070 Shake and whose marketing agency is behind #ProjectWyoming.

In subsequent tweets, YesJulz called on fans to suggest other cities for #ProjectWyoming. London, Boston, and Melbourne have already been nominated; it looks like an event announcement for Tampa is imminent.

Ye wants people to experience the album the same way the 400 people in Wyoming did. Open air, around a fire, with stadium quality sound. That’s what #ProjectWyoming is about. Stripping down to the basics and enjoying nature & GOOD company. These are merch pop up bonfires🔥 — Julz (@YesJulz) June 6, 2018

Want a Ye merch bonfire in your city? @ the best promoter & #ProjectWyoming ! We are coming to cities all over the world. — Julz (@YesJulz) June 6, 2018

To coincide with these events, Kanye’s website has been updated to include footage from the Jackson listening party; find some stills below.

Kanye and Kid Cudi are scheduled to release their collaborative album, Kids See Ghosts, on Friday. Its Takashi Murakami-illustrated cover artwork was revealed last night.