Kanye and Kid Cudi unveil Kids See Ghosts: Stream

Kanye West and Kid Cudi are Kids See Ghosts

Album No. 3 in the ongoing series of records being produced by Kanye West has arrived in the form of Kids See Ghosts, a collaborative album from Kanye and Kid Cudi. Stream it below via TIDAL or over on Google Play. (As Pitchfork notes, some of the song titles don’t appear to match the original tracklisting; it’s unclear whether this is intentional or an error.)

Just like with West’s solo LP, ye, Kids See Ghosts was premiered during a listening party live-streamed on the WAV app (which didn’t go so well), though this time from Los Angeles instead of Wyoming. (Which isn’t surprising, since Kanye’s last party there got all rappers banned.) As revealed earlier this week, the Kids See Ghosts artwork was designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who also did the iconic cover for 2007’s Graduation.

The album features a handful of guest appearances. Pusha-T

Kids See Ghosts follows Pusha-T’s DAYTONA and Kanye’s ye. Next week should see a new solo record from Nas and then another one from Teyana Taylor, both of which will also be produced by Kanye. But let’s focus on the present and take a listen to Kids See Ghosts below:

Kids See Ghosts Artwork:

Kids See Ghosts Tracklist:

01. 4th Dimenson (feat. Louis Prima)

02. Kids See Ghosts (feat. Yasiin Bey)

03. Cudi Montage

04. Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)

05. Feel the Love (feat. Pusha-T)

06. Fire

07. ReBorn