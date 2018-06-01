Kanye premieres new album, ye: Stream

Kanye West

Kanye West has returned with his eighth solo album. It’s titled simply, ye.

The album spans seven tracks and includes guests appearances from Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, John Legend, Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, Young Thug, and Charlie Wilson. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker reportedly contributed to the album’s production.

Kanye premiered the album during a listening event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday night. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can now stream it in full below.

The album’s artwork features a photograph of Wyoming mountains along with the text, “I hate being Bi-Polar. it’s awesome.” According to Kim-Kardashian West, Kanye took the photograph on his iPhone on the way to the listening party.

ye follows 2016’s The Life of Pablo. It’s also the second in a series of five Kanye-produced albums that began last week with Pusha-T’s DAYTONA and continues next week Kanye and Kid Cudi’s collaborative album, Kids See Ghosts. New solo albums from Nas and Teyana Taylor follow on June 15th and 22nd, respectively.

ye Artwork:

ye Tracklist:

01. I Thought About Killing You

02. Yikes

03. All Mine (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Valee)

04. Wouldn’t Leave (feat. Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign and Young Thug)

05. No Mistakes (feat. Charlie Wilson and Kid Cudi)

06. Ghost Town (feat. 070 Shake, John Legend and Kid Cudi)

07. Violent Crimes (feat. DeJ Loaf, Nicki Minaj and Willow Smith)