Kenny Loggins is recording a new version of “Danger Zone” for Top Gun: Maverick

Kenny Loggins's "Danger Zone"

Top Gun did more than just conquer the box office when it hit theaters in 1986. It also climbed its way up the Billboard charts, with the film’s soundtrack becoming a bonafide hit of its own. That, of course, is due in no small part to Kenny Loggins’ now-iconic “Danger Zone”, a song that’s somehow as cool as it is cheesy. And, just as Top Gun wouldn’t be the same without it, nor would its upcoming reboot truly soar without a version of its own. Thankfully, Loggins is on the case.

In an interview with TMZ (via IGN), Loggins said that he’s talked with Tom Cruise, who will be reprising his role as Maverick, about recording a new version of the song. “I met Tom Cruise on [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon], and I asked him that question,” Loggins said. “He said, ‘Of course, we have to use ‘Danger Zone.’”

Loggins, who looks great, by the way, said he’d love to team up with a younger act for the project. “So I’m hoping to do it, maybe as a duet with a young act,” he said. “I’d love to work with, well, there’s young and then there’s young. We have some feelers out to some pretty cool rock acts.”

Cruise began filming the movie last week, and it was just revealed that Val Kilmer will also be reprising his role as Iceman. Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion) is directing the sequel from a script by Justin Marks (The Jungle Book), Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle), and Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2).

Revisit Loggins’ original “Danger Zone” below.