Kesha announces festival cruise with Big Freedia, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, more

Kesha, photo by Philip Cosores

Kesha had to cancel a run of tour dates earlier this year after tearing her ACL, but it looks like she has her sea legs back under her. The pop star has announced her very own cruise festival called Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride.

Setting sail February 17th-21st, 2019, the four-day tropical getaway will take 2,200 fans from Tampa, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas and back again. During the journey, the Norwegian Pearl’s five venues will be filled with performances and appearances by the likes of Betty Who, Big Freedia, Superfruit, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Wrabel, Bob the Drag Queen, Thorgy Thor, Detox, and more to be announced. Kesha herself will perform a pair of unique sets.

Other activities include a Lip Sync for Your Lifeboat drag challenge hosted by Kesha and one of her guests, theme nights, and more. Of course, attendees will have complete access to all of the Norwegian Pearl’s amenities, including a casino, spa, swimming pool, hot tubs, and more.

Animals can now register for pre-sale tickets ahead of their release June 27th, with general on-sale launching July 2nd. More details can be found at the event’s website, and you can watch Kesha announce the special festival below.