Jazz beat maker Kiefer offers a Track By Track breakdown of his new album, Happysad: Stream

Kiefer Track by Track, photo by Eric Coleman

Our new music feature Track by Track finds artists tasked with divulging the stories behind each song on their latest album.

Anxiety and panic have long been a motivating factor for musicians, but not typically in the same realm as Kiefer Shackleford. Shackleford’s struggles don’t manifest in lyrics, screams, or dissonance, but rather in his signature blend of jazz piano and hip-hop beats. Today marks the release of his sophomore effort, Happysad, and it’s a collection of standalone instrumentals the artist describes as an “emotional journal.”

“Happysad is about the complicated range of emotions I experienced in 2017,” he tells Consequence of Sound. “It’s about confidence and insecurity, ambition and ego, joy and crippling anxiety.” He elaborates in a press release, saying that the album is “focused on both joy and sadness, and how they are always intertwined.”

Shackleford cites his Stones Throw labelmates Karriem Riggins and Knxwledge as inspirations, though he’s also beholden to jazz legends like Herbie Hancock and Bill Evans. The steady rhythms of hip-hop are complemented in his music by the improvisatory nature of jazz, resulting in a style that the artist has lent to the likes of Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, and Moses Sumney. Take a listen to the full thing below via Spotify or Apple Music.

For more on how Shackleford’s personality, travels, and mental struggles influenced the making of Happysad, check out his Track By Track breakdown of the entire album below.