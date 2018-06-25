King Crimson announce The Elements Tour Box 2018

King Crimson The Elements 2018 Box

Every year since 2014, King Crimson have promoted their tours with the release of a new box set. Today, the progressive rock icons have revealed the details of this year’s edition, The Elements Tour Box 2018.

The 2-CD collection features a total of 31 tracks from throughout King Crimson’s career, including 17 recordings never before released on CD. The new material ranges from live tracks (a 1984 rendition of “Matte Kudasai”, a 2015 versions of “The Court of the Crimson King”) to alternative studio takes (“Cadence & Cascade”) to demos (“Discipline”, with Jakko Jakszyk and Gavin Harrison). Every one of the band’s lineups over the years is highlighted in the compilation.

Packaged with the CDs is a booklet with notes by co-compiler Sid Smith, memorabilia photographs, info about the 2018 tour, and new photos of the current eight-piece King Crimson band.

The album is available to purchase now, and you can find the tracklist below. Check out the King Crimson website for their upcoming tour dates.

The Elements Tour Box 2018 Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Wind (Extract)

02. The Court of the Crimson King (Instrumental edit section) *

03. The Court of the Crimson King (Live 2015) *

04. Groon (Take 6)

05. Cirkus (Live 2017) *

06. Formentera Lady (Live 1972)

07. Larks’ Tongues In Aspic Part I (Live 2016) *

08. Doctor Diamond (Live 1973)

09. Red (Live 2016)

10. Discipline (Jakko Jakszyk/Gavin Harrison Demo recording) *

11. Neurotica (Live 2017) *

12. Funky Jam

13. The Errors (Jakko Jakszyk, Tony Levin & Gavin Harrison Demo recording) *

14. Larks’ Tongues In Aspic Part IV (Guitars highlighted from original album multi-tracks) *

15. Heroes (Radio Edit)

Disc 2

01. Deception of The Thrush (Robert Fripp: Guitar/Soundscape extract) *

02. A Scarcity of Miracles (Live 2015)

03. Prelude: Song of the Gulls (Rehearsal Take)

04. Cadence & Cascade (studio recording, Vocal overdub: Jakko Jakszyk) *

05. Book of Saturday (Alt. take)

06. Dawn Song (studio recording, Vocal overdub: Jakko Jakszyk) *

07. Interlude (Live 2017) *

08. Matte Kudasai (Live 1984) *

09. Spenta’s Counter Claim (Live 2016)

10. The Night Watch (Extract, elements highlighted from original album multi-tracks) *

11. Walking on Air (Live 1995) *

12. Peace (Live 2015)

13. Islands (Live 2017)

14. Starless (Extract, element highlighted from original album multi-tracks) *

15. Deception of The Thrush (Live 1999) *

16. I Talk to the Wind (Original album recording sessions)

* = Previously Unreleased on CD