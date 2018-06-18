Menu
Krist Novoselic to open for Foo Fighters’ concert in Seattle

Former Nirvana bassist's newly formed band, Giants in the Trees, will open the show

by
on June 18, 2018, 3:46pm
Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic
Dave Grohl and Pat Smear will share the stage alongside a familiar face when Foo Fighters visit Seattle’s Safeco Field on September 1st. Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and his new band, Giants in the Trees, are set to open the show.

The group, which features Novoselic playing alongside Washington-area musicians Jillian Raye, Erik Friend, and Ray Prestegar, formed after the members met through their mutual involvement with the local environmental organization Grange in Skamokawa, Washington, a farming and community cause so close Novoselic’s heart he once ran for office under their banner. They released their debut single, “Sasquatch”, last summer.

Giants in the Trees are also set to appear at Foo Fighters’ second annual Cal Jam Festival in San Bernardino, California on October 6th.

