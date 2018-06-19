Kurt Vile announces North American fall tour

Kurt Vile has spent a good chunk of the last year promoting Lotta Sea Lice, his collaborative album with fellow guitar virtuoso Courtney Barnett. This fall, however, he’s turning the focus back on his solo efforts with a month-long North American tour.
The jaunt stretches from November 24th through December 22nd and includes stops in cities like Boston, Brooklyn, Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Los Angeles. He also has gigs scheduled in Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Vile will be joined by longtime backing band The Violators as well as folk singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt.
Just last month Barnett released a new solo album called Tell Me How You Really Feel, so here’s hoping Vile also has new material of his own on the way. His last full-length, b’lieve i’m goin down…, came out back in 2015.
Kurt Vile 2018 Tour Dates:
07/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
07/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/12 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Music & Arts Festival
07/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ Signal
07/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine
10/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan
10/13 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
10/14 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
10/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Bern
10/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/18 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
10/20 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
10/21 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
10/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo
10/23 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barcelo
10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa Ao Vivo
10/26 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
10/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Hard Club
10/28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Barbey
10/29 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls
11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/02 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
11/06 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/07 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/08 – Bristol, UK @ St. Philips Gate
11/09 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
11/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/11 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/13 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
11/14 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/15 – Belfast, IE @ The Limelight
11/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues $
11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $
11/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $
12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $
12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly $
12/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live $
12/07 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall $
12/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory $
12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $
12/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre $
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $
12/15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre $
12/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom $
12/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $
12/20 – Madison, WI @ Sylvee $
12/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall $
12/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $
$ = w/ Jessica Pratt
Revisit b’lieve single “Pretty Pimpin”: