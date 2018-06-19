Kurt Vile announces North American fall tour

Kurt Vile, photo by Ben Kaye

Kurt Vile has spent a good chunk of the last year promoting Lotta Sea Lice, his collaborative album with fellow guitar virtuoso Courtney Barnett. This fall, however, he’s turning the focus back on his solo efforts with a month-long North American tour.

The jaunt stretches from November 24th through December 22nd and includes stops in cities like Boston, Brooklyn, Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Los Angeles. He also has gigs scheduled in Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Vile will be joined by longtime backing band The Violators as well as folk singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt.

Just last month Barnett released a new solo album called Tell Me How You Really Feel, so here’s hoping Vile also has new material of his own on the way. His last full-length, b’lieve i’m goin down…, came out back in 2015.

Kurt Vile 2018 Tour Dates:

07/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

07/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/12 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Music & Arts Festival

07/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ Signal

07/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

10/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan

10/13 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

10/14 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Bern

10/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/18 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

10/20 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

10/21 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

10/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo

10/23 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barcelo

10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa Ao Vivo

10/26 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Hard Club

10/28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Barbey

10/29 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls

11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/02 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/06 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/07 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/08 – Bristol, UK @ St. Philips Gate

11/09 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

11/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/11 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/13 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

11/14 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/15 – Belfast, IE @ The Limelight

11/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

11/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly $

12/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live $

12/07 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall $

12/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory $

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

12/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre $

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

12/15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre $

12/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom $

12/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

12/20 – Madison, WI @ Sylvee $

12/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall $

12/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

$ = w/ Jessica Pratt

Revisit b’lieve single “Pretty Pimpin”: