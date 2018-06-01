Menu
Johnny Marr On Why He Turned Down The The’s Reunion and Whether He Worries About Morrissey Ruining The Smiths’ Legacy

He also discusses his new solo album and future collaborations with Hans Zimmer

Legendary guitarist Johnny Marr talks to Kyle Meredith about his new solo album, Call the Comet, and how Depeche Mode influenced several of the songs. Marr also reveals why he turned down an offer to reunite with The The, his desire to collaborate again with Hans Zimmer, and whether he’s worried Morrissey’s controversial comments will have any impact on The Smiths’ legacy.

