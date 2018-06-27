Beach House Explain How Warhol and Numerology Influenced Their New Album

Beach House, Kyle Meredith With..

Beach House’s Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally speak with Kyle Meredith about the artistic influences behind their new album, 7, the pop glamour of Andy Warhol, and how numerology played a part in their creative process for the record. The two also talk about coincidence, serendipity, and how each have informed their music.

