Art Alexakis Reminisces About the Early Days of Everclear

As Everclear celebrates its 25th anniversary, frontman Art Alexakis sits down with Kyle Meredith to reflect on the band’s early days. He explains how buzz from SXSW helped launch the band and also recalls bartering musical gear for $400 of studio time to record the band’s debut full-length, World of Noise. Alexakis also discusses the need to pay dues as a band, plus he spills some details on his upcoming solo record.

