Graham Coxon Offers Update on Blur, His Solo Career, and Scoring The End of the F***king World

The Blur guitarist also discusses the 20th anniversary of The Sky Is Too High

on June 20, 2018, 3:38pm
Kyle Meredith with Graham Coxon
Blur guitarist and solo artist Graham Coxon talks to Kyle Meredith about the American influences on his debut solo album, The Sky Is Too High, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. He also discusses scoring the hit television series The End of the F***king World, two solo projects he’s hoping to release, and why he expects to record another album with Blur in the future.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

