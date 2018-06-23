Lump on How the Duo Met at the After-Party of a Neil Young Concert

Kyle Meredith With.. Lump

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Lump’s Mike Lindsay talks to Kyle Meredith about how he met bandmate Laura Marling at a Neil Young concert after-party. The Tunng songwriter also goes behind the scenes of Lump’s debut full-length, discusses the liberation of writing an entire album in a single key, and announces a new Tunng album featuring the band’s original lineup for the first time in a decade.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter