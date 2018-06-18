Metric on Their New Behind-the-Scenes Concert Film, Dreams So Real

Emily Haines of Metric on Kyle Meredith

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Metric’s frontwoman Emily Haines talks to Kyle Meredith about the band’s new concert film, Dreams So Real, which goes behind the scenes to show what goes into staging a Metric arena show. She also speaks about the perks of playing full albums in concert, reflects on 20 years of Metric, and promises that the band will be playing new songs on their upcoming tour.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter