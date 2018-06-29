Sheryl Crow Says She’ll Release Her Final Album Next Year

Kyle Meredith With... Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow sits down with Kyle Meredith and announces that a collaborative album featuring Stevie Nicks, Don Henley, and others will be released next year and mark her final album. She also discusses teaming up in the studio with St. Vincent, the similarities between her current songwriting and her anti-Bush songs, and how Bob Dylan came to be her mentor.

