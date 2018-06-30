Lana Del Rey contributes new song to Elvis Presley documentary: Stream

Lana Del Rey, photo by David Brendan Hall

Lana Del Rey has contributed a new song to The King, Eugene Jarecki’s new documentary on Elvis Presley. The song is titled simply, “Elvis”, and can be streamed below.

Update: The song actually dates back to 2008 and was previously updated to the singer’s MySpace page when she was still using the stage name stage name Sparkle Jump Rope Queen. However, the song remained unreleased until now.

Earlier this year, Del Rey covered “You Must Love Me” for a new film adaptation of Evita. She also contributed to a pair of tracks off BØRNS’s sophomore album, Blue Madonna.