Dave Chappelle, Nas, M.I.A., SZA, more to open Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation anniversary tour

Nas (photo by Ben Kaye), Dave Chappelle, and M.I.A. (photo by Ben Kaye)

To mark the 20th anniversary of her iconic debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Lauryn Hill will perform the record in full on a North American tour. Scheduled to run from July through early October, the 29-date trek will feature a rotating cast of special support acts, the massive list of which has just been announced.

Perhaps biggest of all, a newly announced date at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl will feature an appearance by Dave Chappelle, as well as De La Soul. Also providing support for The Fugees legend during select performances will be Nas, M.I.A., ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Big Boi, SZA, Santigold, Kelela, Shabazz Palaces, Talib Kweli, and loads more.

To see who's playing when, check out the full itinerary below.

Lauryn Hill 2018 Tour Dates:

06/30 – Basseterre, SKN @ St. Kitts Music Festival

07/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (w/ ASAP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley)

07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live (w/ ASAP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley)

07/11 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion (w/ M.I.A., Bust Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley)

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier (w/ M.I.A., Bust Rhymes, Tierra Whack, Jo Mersa Marley)

07/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (w/ M.I.A., Bust Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley)

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/ Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Tierra Whack)

07/20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre (w/ Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (w/ Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury)

07/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (w/ Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury)

07/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium (w/ Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

07/31 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater (w/ Big Boi, De La Soul, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

08/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place (w/ Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre (w/ Big Boi, De La Soul, Victory)

08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium (w/ Big Boi, Dave East, Victory)

08/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (w/ Nas, Santigold, Victory)

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel (w/ Nas, Protoje, Iman Omari)

09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (w/ Kelela, Protoje, Iman Omari)

09/12 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum (w/ Nas, Santigold, Iman Omari)

09/14 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park (w/ Santigold, De La Soul, Iman Omari)

09/15 – Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center (w/ Santigold, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces)

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ Dave Chappelle, De La Soul)

09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (w/ SZA, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces)

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre (w/ Santigold, Mr. Eazi, Tierra Whack)

09/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater (w/ Nas, Talib Kwell, Tierra Whack)

09/26 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ Santigold, Talib Kwell, Shabazz Palaces)

09/29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land (w/ Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (w/ Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena (w/ Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena (w/ Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)