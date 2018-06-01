FX renews Legion for a third season (in a twist anyone could see coming)

Dan Stevens (Suzanne Tenner/FX)

FX searched deep within its mind, contacted the future for advice, and made a decision that’s both welcome and unsurprising: a third season of Legion.

The network announced the renewal in a press release, which included an effusive statement from Erik Schrier, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions:

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” Schrier said. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

The renewal comes on the heels of the announcement of an increased episode order for season two, which makes FX’s decision the most predictable twist in the history of the show. Speaking of which, there are still two episodes left in its daring second season; the finale airs on June 12th, after which you can hear a detailed dissection of the finale and the season as a whole on the Consequence podcast TV Party.

(Read: Dance, Magic, Dance: How Legion Makes the Most of Its Mutant Movements)

Legion follows the adventures of one David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who thought he was schizophrenic until he found out that he was actually a superpowered mutant playing host to another superpowered mutant, the nefarious Shadow King (Navid Negahban). The cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Hamish Linklater, Bill Irwin, Jemaine Clement, Rachel Keller, Jeremie Harris, and Amber Midthunder.

It’s a good show! Legion cracked the top 15 of our list of 2017’s best television, while our readers named Noah Hawley one of 2017’s best showrunners. For more, check out our review of the first chunk of the second season, in which we call Legion “stylish as fuck,” among other things.

