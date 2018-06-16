Menu
Liam Gallagher dusts off Definitely Maybe-era songs “Bring It On Down”, “Whatever”, “Listen Up”: Watch

"Listen Up", in particular, hadn't been performed live since 1996

by
on June 16, 2018, 1:19pm
Liam Gallagher, photo by Philip Cosores
Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher was apparently in a nostalgic mood when he hit the stage at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on Friday night. Over the course of his 17-song set, Gallagher dusted off three rarities from Oasis’ Definitely Maybe era: album track “Bring It On Down” was played live for the first time since 2006, while B-side “Whatever” received its first live performance in eight years. Even more notable was Gallagher’s staging of the B-side “Listen Up”, which was last played by Oasis in 1996.

One fan was so excited about the performances that he quite literally disrobed and rocked out with his c*ck out.

Watch fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below.

Setlist:
Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis song)
Morning Glory (Oasis song)
Greedy Soul
Wall of Glass
Bold
Paper Crown
Bring It on Down (Oasis song) (First time live since 2006; first time Liam solo)
Listen Up (Oasis song) (First time Liam solo; last played by Oasis in 1996)
Slide Away (Oasis song)
I’ve All I Need
You Better Run
Whatever (Oasis song) (First time Liam solo; last played by Oasis in 2009)

Encore
Supersonic (Oasis song)
Some Might Say (Oasis song)
Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)
Live Forever (Oasis song)
Wonderwall (Oasis song)

