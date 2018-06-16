Liam Gallagher dusts off Definitely Maybe-era songs “Bring It On Down”, “Whatever”, “Listen Up”: Watch

Liam Gallagher, photo by Philip Cosores

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher was apparently in a nostalgic mood when he hit the stage at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on Friday night. Over the course of his 17-song set, Gallagher dusted off three rarities from Oasis’ Definitely Maybe era: album track “Bring It On Down” was played live for the first time since 2006, while B-side “Whatever” received its first live performance in eight years. Even more notable was Gallagher’s staging of the B-side “Listen Up”, which was last played by Oasis in 1996.

One fan was so excited about the performances that he quite literally disrobed and rocked out with his c*ck out.

Watch fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis song)

Morning Glory (Oasis song)

Greedy Soul

Wall of Glass

Bold

Paper Crown

Bring It on Down (Oasis song) (First time live since 2006; first time Liam solo)

Listen Up (Oasis song) (First time Liam solo; last played by Oasis in 1996)

Slide Away (Oasis song)

I’ve All I Need

You Better Run

Whatever (Oasis song) (First time Liam solo; last played by Oasis in 2009)

Encore

Supersonic (Oasis song)

Some Might Say (Oasis song)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

Live Forever (Oasis song)

Wonderwall (Oasis song)