Lily Allen announces North American headlining tour, shares “Lost My Mind”: Stream

No Shame is the forthcoming album from Lily Allen, slated for a June 8th release. The follow-up to 2014’s Sheezus will be supported this fall with a North American headlining tour — her first such outing in four years. Allen has also shared a new single today titled, “Lost My Mind”.
The trek commences in early October and runs through mid-November. Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and Denver are some of the planned stops. Canadian cities Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto are also included. Allen has European dates scheduled before and after this headlining run.
As for “Lost My Mind”, it finds the UK artist questioning her own sanity after a painful breakup. “I was never planning on any of this chaos/ I wasn’t being difficult/ But you still betrayed us,” she sings. “Now I’m stuck in a rut, kicking stones, looking at my phone all night/ Maybe I’ve lost my mind.”
Check out Allen’s full tour schedule (grab tickets here), followed by the new single. In the lead up to No Shame, Allen has also unveiled “Trigger Bang”, “Higher”, and “Three”, the latter of which she recently performed on Later… with Jools Holland.
Lily Allen 2018 Tour Dates:
06/03 – London, UK @ Mighty Hoopla
06/14 – Neuchatel, CH @ Festi’neuch
06/16 – Ruoms, FR @ Ardeche Aluna Festival
07/27 – Oulu, FI @ Qstock
08/05 – Ronquieres, BE @ Ronquieres Festival
08/11 – Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters
10/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/06 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
10/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/21 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theatre
10/30 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
11/03 – Denver, CO @ Venue TBD
11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
11/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
12/02 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
12/05 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12/06 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
12/08 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda Hall
12/11 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
12/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
12/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
12/17 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse