Lily Allen announces North American headlining tour, shares “Lost My Mind”: Stream

Lily Allen

No Shame is the forthcoming album from Lily Allen, slated for a June 8th release. The follow-up to 2014’s Sheezus will be supported this fall with a North American headlining tour — her first such outing in four years. Allen has also shared a new single today titled, “Lost My Mind”.

The trek commences in early October and runs through mid-November. Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and Denver are some of the planned stops. Canadian cities Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto are also included. Allen has European dates scheduled before and after this headlining run.

As for “Lost My Mind”, it finds the UK artist questioning her own sanity after a painful breakup. “I was never planning on any of this chaos/ I wasn’t being difficult/ But you still betrayed us,” she sings. “Now I’m stuck in a rut, kicking stones, looking at my phone all night/ Maybe I’ve lost my mind.”

Check out Allen’s full tour schedule (grab tickets here), followed by the new single. In the lead up to No Shame, Allen has also unveiled “Trigger Bang”, “Higher”, and “Three”, the latter of which she recently performed on Later… with Jools Holland.

Lily Allen 2018 Tour Dates:

06/03 – London, UK @ Mighty Hoopla

06/14 – Neuchatel, CH @ Festi’neuch

06/16 – Ruoms, FR @ Ardeche Aluna Festival

07/27 – Oulu, FI @ Qstock

08/05 – Ronquieres, BE @ Ronquieres Festival

08/11 – Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters

10/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

10/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/21 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theatre

10/30 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Venue TBD

11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

11/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

12/02 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/05 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/06 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

12/08 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda Hall

12/11 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

12/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/17 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse