Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s #HamilDrops shares new Mobb Deep song, “Boom Goes the Cannon”: Stream

Arriving almost one year to the day after Prodigy's death

by
on June 18, 2018, 11:05am
0 comments
Mobb Deep Lin-Manuel Miranda hamildrops point
Mobb Deep

Lin-Manuel Miranda is back with the latest release in his #HamilDrops series, featuring a new Hamilton-related release every month. This month’s drop is a treat for both musical and hip-hop fans alike, as it’s a previously unreleased Mobb Deep song called “Boom Goes the Cannon”. The track comes nearly one year to the day after one half of the iconic rap duo, Prodigy, passed away.

“Boom Goes the Cannon” seems like it would have fit on The Hamilton Mixtape, as it’s partially a reworking of the musical’s “Right Hand Man”. Prodigy and his cohort Havoc take on the role of George Washington, dropping bars like, “We a powder keg about to explode/ Wish we had a man like Hamilton to lighten the load.” It’s a fitting nod, as Miranda was heavily influenced by Mobb Deep when writing Hamilton. In fact, the musical’s “My Shot” borrows a line from “Shook Ones Part II”: “I’m only nineteen but my mind is older.”

“Still can’t believe this exists,” Miranda tweeted, adding in a separate message, “Rest in peace, Prodigy. Thank you Havoc.” Check out “Boom Goes the Cannon” below.

Previous #HamilDrops have included tracks from The Decemberists and “Weird Al” YankovicHamilton is currently touring 20 cities across the world, with Miranda himself set to reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton for a special three-week run in San Juan, Puerto Rico in January 2019.

Previous Story
Tommy Lee’s estranged son shares video of his father unconscious following fight
Next Story
Beach House share stark, ominous video for “Black Car”: Watch
No comments