Lin-Manuel Miranda’s #HamilDrops shares new Mobb Deep song, “Boom Goes the Cannon”: Stream

Mobb Deep

Lin-Manuel Miranda is back with the latest release in his #HamilDrops series, featuring a new Hamilton-related release every month. This month’s drop is a treat for both musical and hip-hop fans alike, as it’s a previously unreleased Mobb Deep song called “Boom Goes the Cannon”. The track comes nearly one year to the day after one half of the iconic rap duo, Prodigy, passed away.

“Boom Goes the Cannon” seems like it would have fit on The Hamilton Mixtape, as it’s partially a reworking of the musical’s “Right Hand Man”. Prodigy and his cohort Havoc take on the role of George Washington, dropping bars like, “We a powder keg about to explode/ Wish we had a man like Hamilton to lighten the load.” It’s a fitting nod, as Miranda was heavily influenced by Mobb Deep when writing Hamilton. In fact, the musical’s “My Shot” borrows a line from “Shook Ones Part II”: “I’m only nineteen but my mind is older.”

“Still can’t believe this exists,” Miranda tweeted, adding in a separate message, “Rest in peace, Prodigy. Thank you Havoc.” Check out “Boom Goes the Cannon” below.

Previous #HamilDrops have included tracks from The Decemberists and “Weird Al” Yankovic. Hamilton is currently touring 20 cities across the world, with Miranda himself set to reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton for a special three-week run in San Juan, Puerto Rico in January 2019.