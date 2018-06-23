Lizzo shares sexy new single “Boys”: Watch

Lizzo

Pop innovator Lizzo returns with yet another new single, the latest in a run that’s began with “Water Me”, pivoted to “Truth Hurts”, and continued with “Fitness”. The latest, “Boys”, fits squarely on theme with Lizzo’s latest, pairing kaleidoscopic pop with lyrics that celebrate sex, body positivity, and independence.

Between verses about the men she loves to objectify, Lizzo spits a sultry chorus that reveals, as she did in “Truth Hurts”, just how a desire for companionship doesn’t equal a need for commitment. “Baby, I don’t need you,” she purrs, “I just wanna freak you.” Her objects of affection play a supporting role in the song’s accompanying video, which finds Lizzo trading between a variety of outfits of scandalous looks. Check it out below.

Earlier this year, Lizzo and HAIM teamed up for a cover of Brandy’s “The Boy Is Mine”, and the singer is slated to perform at a number of festivals, including Lollapalooza and Life Is Beautiful, when she’s not playing alongside St. Vincent and Florence and the Machine.