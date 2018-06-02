Lorde covers Frank Ocean’s “Lost” at Primavera Sound 2018: Watch

Lorde, photo by Ben Kaye

By now, it’s no secret that Lorde has a thing for Frank Ocean’s music. She’s previously cited Blonde as an inspiration for her latest record Melodrama and she recently covered “Solo” earlier this year amid her world tour. Well, now she’s back with another spin on the R&B juggernaut.

As Pitchfork points out, the New Zealand singer-songwriter performed a cover of Ocean’s “Lost” Saturday night at Primavera Sound 2018. While the Nostalgia, Ultra single remains one of Ocean’s faster tracks, Lorde stripped things down and pumped the brakes.

Watch a snippet of the performance below via Lorde Daily:

Lorde just performed “Lost” by Frank Ocean at Primavera Sound in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/JPK69hqJxA — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) June 2, 2018

Stay tuned for complete coverage of Primavera Sound, including a full report, photo galleries, and video interviews. In the meantime, follow us on Instagram for photo updates and our ensuing Stories coming straight outta Barcelona, Spain.