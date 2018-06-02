Menu
Lorde covers Frank Ocean’s “Lost” at Primavera Sound 2018: Watch

New Zealand singer-songwriter previously covered Ocean's "Solo" back in March

by
on June 02, 2018, 7:46pm
Lorde, photo by Ben Kaye
By now, it’s no secret that Lorde has a thing for Frank Ocean’s music. She’s previously cited Blonde as an inspiration for her latest record Melodrama and she recently covered “Solo” earlier this year amid her world tour. Well, now she’s back with another spin on the R&B juggernaut.

As Pitchfork points out, the New Zealand singer-songwriter performed a cover of Ocean’s “Lost” Saturday night at Primavera Sound 2018. While the Nostalgia, Ultra single remains one of Ocean’s faster tracks, Lorde stripped things down and pumped the brakes.

Watch a snippet of the performance below via Lorde Daily:

