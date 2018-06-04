Menu
Louder Than Life reveals 2018 lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Primus among highlights

Ice Cube, Billy Idol, Clutch, Avenged Sevenfold, Underoath, and Glassjaw also confirmed for Louisville festival

June 04, 2018
Nine Inch Nails (Philip Cosores), Deftones, and Primus (Paul L. Carter)

Louisville’s Louder Than Life has revealed its 2018 lineup. This year, the rock music and whiskey festival expands to three days, September 28th-30th, at Champions Park.

Notable acts include Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Ice Cube, Primus, Billy Idol, Clutch, Avenged Sevenfold, Underoath, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies, Body Count, Action Bronson, Glassjaw, The Sword, Bush, GWAR, The Fever 333, and more.

Beyond the musical lineup, Louder Than Life promises the expansive Bourbon World featuring spirits from a number of Kentucky-based distilleries. If you’re more of a winey, the Caduceus Wine Garden will feature selections from Maynard James Keenan’s Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards.

Tickets to the festival go on sale June 8th via the festival’s website.

Louder Than Life 2018

