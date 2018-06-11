LVL UP announce farewell tour, share final song “Orchard”: Stream

LVL UP are calling it quits. The CoSigned indie outfit released three LPs of lovely, lo-fi pop-rock throughout their career, the last being their 2016 Sub Pop debut, Return To Love. As a goodbye, the band will be performing a farewell tour of North America.
“We have decided to retire this project. It has been an extremely rewarding journey beyond anything we could have ever realistically imagined,” LVL UP said in a statement. “The band began in a college dorm room in 2011 as a lighthearted recording project. We have since been lucky enough to tour nationally and internationally over the last seven years with the support of many lovely people, and will never be able to thank our friends, families, and loved ones enough for providing such warmth throughout this experience. Our deepest gratitude goes out to every label, band, and person who’s played a role in this wild ride.”
The statement adds, “Everyone in the band will continue to support each other while we release new material through different outlets.” That includes Dave Benton and Nick Corbo’s Trace Mountains, which just dropped its debut LP back in March.
The journey kicks off on August 27th in Boston and lasts roughly a month, with the band wrapping things up with a performance at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 13th at 10 a.m. local time.
LVL UP have also shared their “last single,” a warm, eccentric track called “Orchard” that they recorded with producer Mike Ditrio earlier this year.
Hear the song and check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.
LVL UP 2018 Tour Dates:
08/27 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
08/28 – Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
08/29 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
08/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
09/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
09/04 – Missoula, MN @ Union Ballroom
09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
09/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
09/16 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
09/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
09/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
09/20 – Washington, DC @ DC9
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
09/28 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom