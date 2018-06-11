LVL UP announce farewell tour, share final song “Orchard”: Stream

LVL UP, photo by Shawn Brackbill

LVL UP are calling it quits. The CoSigned indie outfit released three LPs of lovely, lo-fi pop-rock throughout their career, the last being their 2016 Sub Pop debut, Return To Love. As a goodbye, the band will be performing a farewell tour of North America.

“We have decided to retire this project. It has been an extremely rewarding journey beyond anything we could have ever realistically imagined,” LVL UP said in a statement. “The band began in a college dorm room in 2011 as a lighthearted recording project. We have since been lucky enough to tour nationally and internationally over the last seven years with the support of many lovely people, and will never be able to thank our friends, families, and loved ones enough for providing such warmth throughout this experience. Our deepest gratitude goes out to every label, band, and person who’s played a role in this wild ride.”

The statement adds, “Everyone in the band will continue to support each other while we release new material through different outlets.” That includes Dave Benton and Nick Corbo’s Trace Mountains, which just dropped its debut LP back in March.

The journey kicks off on August 27th in Boston and lasts roughly a month, with the band wrapping things up with a performance at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 13th at 10 a.m. local time.

LVL UP have also shared their “last single,” a warm, eccentric track called “Orchard” that they recorded with producer Mike Ditrio earlier this year.

Hear the song and check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.

LVL UP 2018 Tour Dates:

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

08/28 – Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

08/29 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

08/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

09/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

09/04 – Missoula, MN @ Union Ballroom

09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/16 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

09/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

09/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

09/20 – Washington, DC @ DC9

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

09/28 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom