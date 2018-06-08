Lykke Li announces North American tour, performs “deep end” on Colbert: Watch

Lykke Li on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, photo by CBS

Today, Lykke Li celebrates the release of her excellent fourth album, so sad so sexy. In support of the record, the Swedish songwriter has announced a new round of tour dates and also appeared on last night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On the late night program, Li performed the single “deep end”, which Consequence of Sound declared one of the best songs from the month of May. She demonstrated why with her performance, delivering a stunning and steamy rendition backed by a collective of gospel singers. Check out the replay below, and stream all of so sad so sexy here.

As for Li’s new run of North American tour dates, they’re set to take place in October. She’s expected to hit cities like Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Portland, among others. The trek follows a series of festival sets, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Sziget in Budapest. Consult the full itinerary below.

Lykke Li 2018 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/08 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

10/05 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/09 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/18 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

10/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

11/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus