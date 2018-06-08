Lykke Li announces North American tour, performs “deep end” on Colbert: Watch

Today, Lykke Li celebrates the release of her excellent fourth album, so sad so sexy. In support of the record, the Swedish songwriter has announced a new round of tour dates and also appeared on last night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
On the late night program, Li performed the single “deep end”, which Consequence of Sound declared one of the best songs from the month of May. She demonstrated why with her performance, delivering a stunning and steamy rendition backed by a collective of gospel singers. Check out the replay below, and stream all of so sad so sexy here.
As for Li’s new run of North American tour dates, they’re set to take place in October. She’s expected to hit cities like Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Portland, among others. The trek follows a series of festival sets, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Sziget in Budapest. Consult the full itinerary below.
Lykke Li 2018 Tour Dates:
08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/08 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
10/05 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/09 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/18 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
10/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
11/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus