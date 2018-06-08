M. Ward surprise releases new album What a Wonderful Industry: Stream

M. Ward has dropped a surprise new album, What a Wonderful Industry. Coming seemingly out of nowhere, the 12-track effort is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.
The new record follows 2016’s More Rain and was self-released through M. Ward Records. Add that fact to the presumably sarcastic title, the shark jaws on the cover art, and tracks like “Shark” (“Tommy is a tiger shark/ Lives in the Bengal Sea/ And by day, he’s a music manager/ And once he even managed me”), and it seems to hint that the bluesy folkster has come up against some professional meshugas in recent years.
Whatever the case, What a Wonderful Industry features a range of styles, from the echo-y country ramble of “Kind of Human” to the beach-y pop of “Return to Neptune’s Nest”. The second track, a sturdy folk rocker called “Miracle Man”, features guest vocals by My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James. Check out the entire thing below.
What a Wonderful Industry Artwork:
What a Wonderful Industry Tracklist:
01. Arrivals Chorus
02. Miracle Man
03. Shark
04. Motorcycle Ride
05. El Rancho
06. Sit Around the House
07. Kind of Human
08. A Mind is the Worst Thing to Waste
09. Return to Neptune’s Nest
10. Poor Tom
11. War & Peace
12. Bobby