M. Ward surprise releases new album What a Wonderful Industry: Stream

M. Ward

M. Ward has dropped a surprise new album, What a Wonderful Industry. Coming seemingly out of nowhere, the 12-track effort is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The new record follows 2016’s More Rain and was self-released through M. Ward Records. Add that fact to the presumably sarcastic title, the shark jaws on the cover art, and tracks like “Shark” (“Tommy is a tiger shark/ Lives in the Bengal Sea/ And by day, he’s a music manager/ And once he even managed me”), and it seems to hint that the bluesy folkster has come up against some professional meshugas in recent years.

Whatever the case, What a Wonderful Industry features a range of styles, from the echo-y country ramble of “Kind of Human” to the beach-y pop of “Return to Neptune’s Nest”. The second track, a sturdy folk rocker called “Miracle Man”, features guest vocals by My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James. Check out the entire thing below.

What a Wonderful Industry Artwork:

What a Wonderful Industry Tracklist:

01. Arrivals Chorus

02. Miracle Man

03. Shark

04. Motorcycle Ride

05. El Rancho

06. Sit Around the House

07. Kind of Human

08. A Mind is the Worst Thing to Waste

09. Return to Neptune’s Nest

10. Poor Tom

11. War & Peace

12. Bobby