Man found dead at Bonnaroo

Bonnaroo, photo by Brendan David Hall

A 35-year-old man was found unresponsive and later declared dead at Bonnaroo on Friday, according to Billboard.

The man, identified as Michael Donivan Craddock, Jr. of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was found unresponsive inside his car at the festival’s Plaza 6 camping area. He was later pronounced dead the Coffee County Medical Examiner.

A cause of death is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

“The safety of our patrons is our highest priority, and our sympathies go out to his family and friends,” said Bonnaroo organizers in a statement.

According to The Tennessean, 13 people have died at Bonnaroo over the course of the festival’s 17-year history.