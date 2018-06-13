Maynard James Keenan promises Tool will release “new music next year”

Maynard James Keenan, photo by Killian Young

Could it be? Might the 12-year wait for a new Tool record really be coming to an end? After years of teasing a follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days, it looks like the alternative metal outfit is nearing completion of their next album — and that’s straight from the Maynard’s mouth.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan received the Icon Award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards in London on Monday. During his brief acceptance speech, he confirmed that Tool would finally release new material in 2019. “I wouldn’t be here without you guys, so thank you very much for all that,” he said. “A lot of work’s being done, a lot of work’s been done. I’ll go on record now saying you’re gonna see some new music next year.” (via Tone Deaf)

That’s right — on record! Considering how vague information has been about the band’s work in the last few months, that’s as solid a confirmation as fans could dream of.

As for the rest of the band, guitarist Adam Jones, drummer Danny Carey, and bassist Justin Chancellor held a series of musical clinics in St. Paul, Minnesota last month during which they touched on the in-the-works album. They revealed that every song on the effort is over 10 minutes long, and that the drums have been fully tracked. Chancellor planned on finishing the bass parts after Tool wrapped up their summer festival appearances, with Jones doing guitars next. Keenan, who said back in April that he was already done with lyrics and melodies, was set to go into the booth last.

Though clearly there’s still some work to be done on the record, Tool did share a snippet of new music in the promo video for the music clinics, which you can watch below.