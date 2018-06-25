Meek Mill debuts “Stay Woke” at BET Awards: Watch

The 2018 BET Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night. Among the performers was Meek Mill, who teamed up with Miguel to debut a new song called “Stay Woke”. The proactive performance saw the stage set up as a city street corner and depicted police officers shooting a young black girl. Watch footage below.
“Stay Woke” marks the first new music from Meek Mill since his release from prison in April. His last album came in 2017’s Wins & Losses.
Last month, Meek Mill made his onstage comeback at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival. However, he declined a trip to Washington, DC to speak to be part of a White House summit on prison reform