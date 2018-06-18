Miguel announces fall tour dates

Miguel, photo by Natalie Somekh

If you’re a Miguel fan who missed out on his sold-out spring tour, you’re in luck. The R&B singer has announced a new fall trek in support of his latest album, this past December’s War & Leisure.

The 25-date tour will take Miguel throughout North America, kicking off August 23rd in Boston. He’ll swing into Brooklyn for Afropunk before heading off to Toronto, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, Portland, and Vancouver. Everything wraps up on September 28th in Seattle, with stops at Made In America Festival, Life is Beautiful Festival, and Hopscotch Festival along the way. OVO Sound signees dvsn will serve as support at every non-fest stop along the way.

Tickets go on sale June 22nd at 10:00 AM local time, while Citi card holders can get in on a pre-sale beginning June 19th. Find the complete itinerary below. You can also grab tickets here.

Miguel recently teamed with GoldLink on “Got Friends” and contributed his song “R.A.N.” to Future’s Superfly soundtrack.

Miguel 2018 Tour Dates:

07/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

07/20 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/20-22 – Jakarta, ID @ We the Fest

08/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavillion *

08/24 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino *

08/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk

08/26 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *

08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Mural Theatre at Old National Centre *

08/29 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill *

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Festival

09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

09/04 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem *

09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ ONE MusicFest *

09/11 – San Antonio @ Majestic Theatre *

09/12 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Grandoozy

09/16 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/20 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University *

09/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/22 – Las Vegas, CA @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater *

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

09/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *

* = w/ dvsn

Watch the video for Miguel’s “R.A.N.”: