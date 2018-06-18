Miguel announces fall tour dates

If you’re a Miguel fan who missed out on his sold-out spring tour, you’re in luck. The R&B singer has announced a new fall trek in support of his latest album, this past December’s War & Leisure.
The 25-date tour will take Miguel throughout North America, kicking off August 23rd in Boston. He’ll swing into Brooklyn for Afropunk before heading off to Toronto, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, Portland, and Vancouver. Everything wraps up on September 28th in Seattle, with stops at Made In America Festival, Life is Beautiful Festival, and Hopscotch Festival along the way. OVO Sound signees dvsn will serve as support at every non-fest stop along the way.
Tickets go on sale June 22nd at 10:00 AM local time, while Citi card holders can get in on a pre-sale beginning June 19th. Find the complete itinerary below. You can also grab tickets here.
Miguel recently teamed with GoldLink on “Got Friends” and contributed his song “R.A.N.” to Future’s Superfly soundtrack.
Miguel 2018 Tour Dates:
07/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
07/20 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/20-22 – Jakarta, ID @ We the Fest
08/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavillion *
08/24 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino *
08/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk
08/26 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *
08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Mural Theatre at Old National Centre *
08/29 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill *
08/31 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Festival
09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival
09/04 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem *
09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *
09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ ONE MusicFest *
09/11 – San Antonio @ Majestic Theatre *
09/12 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
09/14 – Denver, CO @ Grandoozy
09/16 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
09/20 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University *
09/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/22 – Las Vegas, CA @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater *
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *
09/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *
* = w/ dvsn
Watch the video for Miguel’s “R.A.N.”: