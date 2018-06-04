Mitski announces North American fall tour

Mitski, photo by Philip Cosores

Breakout indie artist Mitski is set to return August 17th with her new album, Be The Cowboy (via Dead Oceans). In support, she’s announced new tour dates extending into the fall.

Following a solo US jaunt in June and a European summer trek, Mitski will return to North America in October for a full band tour. The new dates open on the 19th in Philadelphia, with stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, and Atlanta also on the docket. The run will wrap up with a two-night stand at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, the only shows that don’t feature Jessica Lea Mayfield as support.

Find Mitski’s complete itinerary below.

Mitski 2018 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman

06/12 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory ^

06/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

06/15 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace ^

06/16 – Marfa, TX @ Crowley Theater ^

06/20 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s ^

06/22 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive ^

06/23 – Savannah, GA @ El Rocko ^

06/30 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony %

09/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla *

09/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s *

09/22 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli Theatre *

09/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club *

09/25 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Arts Centre *

09/26 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *

09/28 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

09/29 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

10/01 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9 *

10/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin) *

10/04 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden *

10/05 – Vesterbro, DK @ Vega *

10/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

10/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

10/21 – Montreal, QB @ L’Astral &

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House &

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick &

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre &

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

10/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial &

10/31 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox &

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom &

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre &

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern &

11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom &

11/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin &

11/11 – Austin, TX @ Trees &

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East &

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Hell Stage &

11/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

^ = Solo w/ Katie von Schleicher

% = Solo w/ Caroline Rose

* = w/ EERA

& = w/ Jessica Lea Mayfield

Check out the video for Be The Cowboy lead single “Geyser”, which was one of our favorite songs of May.