Moby selling his entire record collection for charity

Moby, photo by Philip Cosores

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Moby is doing the impossible: he’s selling his entire record collection for charity. Literally every single record the legendary producer has ever bought or purchased or carried around the world for his early DJ sets will be available for purchase.

“I would rather you have them then me, because if you have them, you’ll play them, you’ll love them,” he says, “and the money will go to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. So everybody wins. Well, except me, because now I don’t have any records.”

Many of the 12” singles, which largely consists of techno, house, and hip-hop from the ‘80s and ‘90s, even include handwritten markers that assisted him during his wild nights at legendary underground NYC clubs like Mars, Nasa, and the Shelter.

What’s more, copies of nearly every record he has made throughout his career are also up for grabs. Among these are rare test pressings, signed reissues, and promo recordings for “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad” and “That’s When I Reach For My Revolver”.

Moby’s Reverb LP Shop launches Thursday, June 14th with 100% of his proceeds going to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, which promotes healthier ways doctors can treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer.

In anticipation of the sale, we sat down with Moby, who walked us through his collection one last time before insisting, “If you held a gun to my head and I had to choose between music and activism, as much as I love music, I’d have to choose activism.”

Stream the full interview above.